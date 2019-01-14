Uri box office collection Day 3: After delivering impressive performances in films like Raazi, Manmarziyaan and Sanju, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is back at the theatres with his latest release Uri: The Surgical Strike. An ode to the Indian Army, Uri is based on 2016 surgical strike. Released over the weekend on January 14, Uri clashed with Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister at the box office.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has worked his charm once again at the box office with his latest release Uri: The Surgical Strikes. With Vicky Kaushal’s massive fanbase, a patriotic spirit imbibed in the film, gripping story and a positive word of mouth, Uri is witnessing an upward trend and has taken lead against The Accidental Prime Minister that released on the same day.

Earning Rs 8.20 crore on Day 1 followed by Rs 12.43 crore on Day 2, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri has earned a total collection of Rs 20.63 crore. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the latest box office figures. Meanwhile, The Accidental Prime Minister starring Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna opened with Rs 4.5 crore at the box office on Day 1.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [Sat]… Glowing word of mouth is converting into BO numbers… Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 51.59%… Day 3 [today] should be bigger… Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr. Total: ₹ 20.63 cr. India biz. #Uri — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2019

As per a report by Box Office India, Uri witnessed a 15% jump in collections on Day 2 and has earned an estimated collection of Rs 9 crore. The impressive performance by Uri and The Accidental Prime Minister at the box office has slowed down Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba’s performance.

Reacting to the success of Uri, Vicky Kaushal has stated that the response to Uri is really overwhelming and it is surreal that the audience has accepted the film with open arms. Post Uri, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht that is slated to hit the screens in 2020. Along with Vicky Kaushal, actors like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More