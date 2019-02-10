Vicky Kaushal's military drama Uri has successfully earned Rs 202. 52 crore and it is expected that it will continue to break more records in coming weeks. The movie features Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina in lead roles and got released on January 11, 2019.

After being titled as the first medium-budget film, Aditya Dhar’s film has finally entered the race of earning Rs 300 crore. Vicky Kaushal’s starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike has totally earned Rs 202.52 crores in its week 5. The movie is still dominating the box office and the collection of the film is getting unaffected by the new releases as well. Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest collections of the film. The movie has also surpassed the collection of Baahubali 2.

Talking about the overseas collections, Uri has till now earned approximately $ 6 mn which includes Singapore $ 221k, Poland $ 6k and a combined collection of US and Canada is $ 3.353. It seems that Josh of the film has spread among its audience as well and letting the film cross various other records and has proved to be one of the highest grossing films in week 4. Also, Uri has now become the first Bollywood film of 2019 to cross Rs 200 crore which is made and produced with an initial budget of Rs 50 crore. Vicky Kaushal’s starrer which was released on January 11, 2019, is based on the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army in September 2016. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina. The film still continues its glorious journey and it is expected to mark new records in a few days.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike nears $ 6 mn #Overseas… Till 8 Feb 2019: $ 5,967,799 [₹ 42.48 cr]…

US+Can: $ 3.353 mn

UAE+GCC: $ 1.382 mn

Aus: $ 592k

UK: $ 235k

Singapore: $ 221k

NZ: $ 103k

South+East Africa: $ 42k

Fiji: $ 12k

Poland: $ 6k

Russia: $ 5k

Germany: $ 14k

Netherlands: $ 3k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 9, 2019

