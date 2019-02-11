Uri box office collection day 31: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's latest release Uri: The Surgical Strike is on a hit run at the box office. In its fifth week at the cinema screens, Uri: The Surgical Strike has earned a total collection of Rs 207.13 crore. Helmed by Aditya Dhar and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP movies, Uri also stars Yami Gautam in a prominent role.

The Uri josh doesn’t seem to die down anytime soon. Based on the 2016 surgical strike conducted by Indian Army, Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam in lead roles has wiped out competition with its hit run at the box office. Earning Rs 2.13 crore on Friday and Rs 4.60 crore on Saturday, the film has earned a total collection of Rs 207.13 crore. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade analytics on his official Twitter account.

Leading the pack at the cinema screens, Uri: The Surgical Strike is followed by Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika. Co-directed by Kangana Ranaut, Manikarnika chronicles the tale of the bravery of the queen of Jhansi Rani Laxmibai. In its third week, the film has managed to earn a total collection of Rs 88.45 crore. With this, Sonam Kapoor-Anil Kapoor’s latest release Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga has failed to make a mark at the box office.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is on a record-smashing spree… Witnesses a phenomenal 115.96% growth on [fifth] Sat, which is more than double of #Baahubali2 [₹ 2.25 cr]… [Week 5] Fri 2.13 cr, Sat 4.60 cr. Total: ₹ 207.13 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2019

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal earlier took to his official Instagram account to thank everyone for making Uri: The Surgical Strike a blockbuster. In his thank you note, Vicky Kaushal noted that ‘Hows The Josh’ is not a line anymore, it is an emotion.

After Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky will be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht that is slated to release next year. In the film, Vicky will be sharing the screen space with actors like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More