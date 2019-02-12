Uri box office collection day 32: Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Raval and Mohit Raina is continuing its hit run at the box office. Earning a total collection of Rs 212 crore, Uri has smashed the 5th-week collections of Baahubali 2. Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures on his official Twitter account. Uri had released on January 11, 2019.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s film Uri: The Surgical Strike is in no mood to stop anytime soon at the box office. Starting off on a steady note in initial weeks, the film has emerged as a massive blockbuster by crossing Rs 200 crore mark in just 5 weeks. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account recently to reveal that Uri: The Surgical Strike has created history by beating Baahubali 2’s 5th-weekend collection.

Earning Rs 2.12 crore on Day 29, Rs 4. 67 crore on Day 30 and Rs 5. 58 crore on Day 31, the film has collected Rs 12.37 crore in Week 5. This makes it a total collection of Rs 212.78 crore. Needless to say, the josh among the audience for Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri is on an all time high. Along with Vicky, Uri also stars actors like Yami Gautam, Paresh Raval and Mohit Raina. Helmed by debutant director Aditya Dhar, the film has been bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP movies.

At the box office, Uri: The Surgical Strike is overpowering films like Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga. While Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is nearing the Rs 100 crore mark, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga is trailing behind and has just earned Rs 22 crore.

After Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the upcoming film Takht. Slated for a theatrical release in 2020, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

