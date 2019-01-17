Uri box office collection Day 6: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is back on the cinema screens with his latest release Uri: The Surgical Strikes. Co-starring Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal, Uri has earned Rs 55.81 crore in 5 days. Helmed by Aditya Dhar and bankrolled by RSVP movies, Uri is based on 2016 surgical strikes conducted by Indian Army. At the cinema screens. Uri is facing stiff competition from Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Simmba and Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s latest release Uri: The Surgical Strike is high on josh and is taking the box office by storm. With the actor’s power-packed performance and a gripping story doused with patriotism, Uri has successfully managed to work its magic despite a stiff competition from Rohit Shetty’s action flick Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan and The Accidental Prime Minister starring Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account a few hours ago and revealed that Uri has earned a total collection of Rs 55.81 crore in 5 days. The action flick earned Rs 8.20 crore on Day 1, Rs 12.43 crore on Day 2, Rs 15.10 crore on Day 3, Rs 10.51 crore on Day 4 and Rs 9.57 crore on Day 5. Looking at the buzz around the film, Uri is likely cross Rs 60 crore mark today.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is winning praise, getting applause/ovation and amassing massive numbers at BO… East. West. North. South. It’s #Uri wave right now… Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr. Total: ₹ 55.81 cr. India biz. #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2019

The success of Uri has impacted the outstanding performance of Simmba at the box office. In Week 3, Simmba has earned Rs 230 crore and is likely to near Rs 235 crore by the weekend. Helmed by debutant director Aditya Dhar and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP movies, Uri is based on 2016 Surgical strikes conducted by Indian Army.

Post Uri, Vicky Kaushal has been roped in for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht that is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens in 2020. In the film, the actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

