Uri: The Surgical Strike box Office collection Day 8: Vicky Kaushal's film Uri has successfully won many hearts and has crossed Rs 70.94 crore in just 8 days of its release. Taking the Patriotism feeling forward, the movie is ranked to be the first super hit film of 2019, directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Vicky Kaushal’s film Uri: The Surgical Strike Box has recently bombarded the box office collections and has successfully been 2019 first super hit film. The story of the movie revolves around the surgical strike which was conducted by the Indian Army. Carrying the emotions of patriotism, the movie has very well quenched the expectations of its fans and has ruled over their hearts as well. The icing on the cake is done by the stupendous performances performed by its actors Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal. Overall the film has revived itself well and fought the stiff competition with Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister and Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan film Simmba.

As per reports, the film has hit all the jackpots and has crossed the various first week collections of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree and Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Badhaai Ho. So far it has already earned Rs 70 crore and is anticipated to cross Rs 100 crore this weekend. Focussing on the details, the movie earned Rs 8.20 crore on its first day, Day 2 it went on to earn 12. 43 crores, Day 3 it managed to earn Rs 15 crore, Day 4 it crossed more than 10 crores and so on.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike emerges a big favourite at the ticket windows… Crosses ₹ 70 cr… FIRST SUPER-HIT of 2019… Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 7.73 cr, Thu 7.40 cr. Total: ₹ 70.94 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Simmba also got a little affected with the new releases like –Uri and The Accidental Prime Minister and has till now earned Rs 232. 49 crores. Uri is directed by Aditya Dhar and is bannered under RSVP movies.

