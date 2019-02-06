Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, a military drama is continuing its successful journey at the box- office. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted the details regarding the details of week four. If we complied the week four estimates, the total equals to Rs Rs 192.84 crore.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, a military drama is on its way to enter the Rs 200 crore club and it continues to its glorious journey. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to post the same. In the tweet, he mentioned the list of the days’ collection. Mentioning the details of week four, on Friday, it collected Rs 3.44 crore, Saturday Rs 6.61 crore, Sunday Rs 8.86 crore, Monday Rs 2.84 crore. This equals the total to Rs 192.84 crore. Besides that, he had predicted that the film may well collected Rs 225 crore in its lifetime.

Directed ad written by Aditya Dhar, the movie is based on September 2016 Surgical Strikes. In order to retailiate a terrorist attack on an Army Camp in Uri earlier that month, Indian Army conducted the strikes against the Pakistani terror launchpads across the LoC.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues its glorious journey… Biz on [fourth] Mon is next to #Baahubali2 [₹ 2.90 cr]… ₹ 225 cr+ *lifetime biz* is not ruled out… [Week 4] Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.61 cr, Sun 8.86 cr, Mon 2.84 cr. Total: ₹ 192.84 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2019

The movie released on January 11. It had received mixed reviews by the critics and viewers across the country. However, if we go by the latest trends at the box office, the movie has been widely appreciated by the viewers.

Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the film production banner of RSVP Movies. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, Rajit Kapur and Mohit Raina in the pivotal roles.

Applauding the film, trade analyst Girish Johar said there are several parameters which are favouring the movie. Apart from actors’ performances, from technical crew to direction, music, camerawork, editing, background score, the movie’s success to its team work. He also adds the tagline #HowsTheJosh gave a perfect impetus to the movie’s spectacular success.

