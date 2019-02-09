Uri Box-Office collection: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri : The Surgical strike, a military drama is unstoppable at the box-office. Informing the same film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the four weeks details. In week 1, it collected ₹ 71.26 crore, Rs 62.77 crore, ₹ 37.02 crore, ₹ 29.02 crore in week 1, 2, 3 and 4 respectively. This makes the total Rs 200.07 crore. According to Taran Adarsh, the film has the potential to cross Rs. 225 crore. In his tweet, he had also stated that a major segment of the film’s success at the box office has been attributed to its strong performance in multiplexes.

The film has made over Rs 300 crore worldwide.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike hits double century… 💯+💯… Has ample stamina and showcasing [at plexes] to cross ₹ 225 cr… [Week 4] Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.62 cr, Sun 8.88 cr, Mon 2.86 cr, Tue 2.63 cr, Wed 2.40 cr, Thu 2.19 cr. Total: ₹ 200.07 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2019

Uri: The Surgical Strike has been applauded by the critics and people. In the leading daily’s review, Saibal Chatterjee, without the presence of Vicky Kaushal’s character the Uri: The Surgical Strike would have been a complete washout.

In an interview to a leading daily, Taran Adarsh said the choice of story, as well as storytelling, deserve full marks. The Surgical Strike has been brilliantly executed is brilliantly. Secondly, Uri is all about national pride, power and patriotism.

While speaking to a leading daily, Vicky said it’s a surreal feeling that the audience has accepted their film with open arms. Uri: The Surgical Strike has left behind the movies like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which were in its competition.

The movie is made on the budget of Rs 45 crores It was released on 11 January 2019. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

