Uri box office prediction: Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is likely to hit the silver screens on January 11, 2019. The icing on the cake is that the movie stars Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in lead roles which can attract the audience. It is predicted that the movie will earn Rs 4-5 crore on its release day.

Uri box office prediction: Vicky Kaushal’s action movie Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on 2016’s Army’s surgical strike on Pakistan Administered Kashmir. The movie is likely to hit the silver screens on January 11, 2019 tomorrow. According to the reports, there will be a clash between Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth-starrer Petta and Ajit Kumar-starrer Viswasam is also in line but will not much affect the Hindi films.

Trade analyst and film critic Girish Johar quoted that sensitive military drama–Uri is an urban movie which can only attract that type of audience. After Vicky Kaushal’s films like Raazi, Lust Stories, Manmarziyaan, Uri is also among the top anticipated movies. The small snippets, interesting posters and trailer full of drama have created a lot of curiosity among the fans. The action film is likely to earn Rs 4-5 crore on its release day due to the various interesting factors indulged with the film. Another important aspect related to the film is its cast, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal along with Vicky Kaushal is in lead roles. It is also predicted that the political flick will garner less audience as compared to Uri.

