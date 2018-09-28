Uri first look poster: Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal released the first look of his movie URI on his official Instagram account. The movie carries a very powerful story of revenge for the death of the martyrs in the URI attacks. Based on the URI attack that killed 19 soldiers, this powerful movie is slated to hit the box-office on January 11, 2019. With the poster, Vicky has revealed that the release date of the teaser.

Uri first look poster: The Uri attack that goes back to the year 2016, was one of the worst attacks from neighbouring country Pakistan that lead to loss of 19 lives. This tragedy happened in Uri, located in Jammu and Kashmir and that is apparently why the movie is named after it. As a befitting reply, Indian army carried out a surgical strike across the LoC. This incident was much-discussed, but at last, united the whole country to avenge the martyrs in the Uri attacks by backing up the army officials.

A story that is much-awaited by the Indian audience has been creating a lot of buzz on the social media grabbing a lot of attention. Bring the story to life with in-depth details and retelling it to the Indian audience, this is one of the finest decisions by Bollywood. In this Aditya Dhar’s film, Vicky Kaushal will be portraying the role of lead protagonist. However, other actors who will be playing significant roles include Paresh Rawal and Yami Gautam.

Here’s the poster:

ALSO READ: Sui Dhaaga movie release, celebrity reaction and audience reviews LIVE Updates

In this poster, the lead actor Vicky Kaushal who is playing the role of Major and a Para Commando in Special Forces can be seen leading the army troop while prepping for the grand mission. Vicky is looking intensely serious yet calm in the poster which is actually showcasing how a leader should be, full of courage yet calm. The other soldiers also look ready to attack with full-spirit.

ALSO READ: Happy birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 10 times this handsome hunk made us groove on his beats

Although the whole nation united for this major decision of surgical strike, many details about what actually happened are still blurred in the minds of Indians. This movie will clear all those confusions and thus the audience can’t wait anymore for Uri to hit the silver screens on January 11. The teaser of the film will be released at 12 pm today, i.e September 28.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More