Uri movie review, celebrity and audience reaction LIVE Updates: It is a new Friday and a new Bollywood release. This Friday, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strikes has hit the theatrical screens. Based on 2016 surgical strikes conducted by Indian Army, Uri clashes with Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister at the box office.

Uri movie review, celebrity and audience reaction LIVE Updates: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is back on the big screen and how. After delivering some of the most memorable performances in 2018, the actor is kickstarting the new year with his latest release Uri. Based on 2016 surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army, Uri also stars actors like Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal. As the film hits the screen today, i.e January 11, the film has received a thumbs up from the film critics as well as Bollywood celebrities.

Speaking about the film, Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has given the film 3.5 stars and has stated that Uri is one film that should be watched. Praising Vicky’s performance, the film critic added that Uri is a thrilling as well as gripping watch.

It is yet to be seen whether Uri will receive the same love and appreciation from the audience in cinema screens. Helmed by debutant director Aditya Dhar and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies, Uri will clash with Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister at the box office. Post Uri, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the upcoming film Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Live Updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App