Uri movie review, celebrity and audience reaction LIVE Updates: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is back on the big screen and how. After delivering some of the most memorable performances in 2018, the actor is kickstarting the new year with his latest release Uri. Based on 2016 surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army, Uri also stars actors like Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal. As the film hits the screen today, i.e January 11, the film has received a thumbs up from the film critics as well as Bollywood celebrities.
Speaking about the film, Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has given the film 3.5 stars and has stated that Uri is one film that should be watched. Praising Vicky’s performance, the film critic added that Uri is a thrilling as well as gripping watch.
It is yet to be seen whether Uri will receive the same love and appreciation from the audience in cinema screens. Helmed by debutant director Aditya Dhar and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies, Uri will clash with Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister at the box office. Post Uri, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the upcoming film Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.
Film critic Rj Alok recommends watching Uri
Film critic RJ Alok praises Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strikes. In his review, the film critic praised the performances, direction as well as the casting of the film. He added that Uri is not a film to be missed. Take a look at his review here-
Happy, Emotional,Proud and भारतीय फौज के कारनामे से सीना चौड़ा हो गया.— RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) January 9, 2019
Brilliant Direction , Perfect Casting , whaaaaaaat a performance @vickykaushal09 Bhai ,along with @yamigautam @mohituraina @SirPareshRawal kirti & team #URITheSurgicalStrike
Do NOT miss this . #RjAlok
Audience excited for Uri
As Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri hits the screens this week, there is a lot of excitement among the audience. The actor has emerged as a power-packed performer after his impressive stint in films like Raazi, Manmarziyaan and Sanju.
Excited 😎 #UriTheSurgicalStrike #Uri @vickykaushal09 @Ileana_Official pic.twitter.com/C09uEpiVyW— Deepak Rajpurohit (@name_deeepak) January 11, 2019
Veteran actor Bhagyashree praises Uri
Veteran actor Bhagyashree is all praises for Uri. In her tweet, the actor has mentioned that Uri is so outstanding that it gave her goosebumps. Have a look at Bhagyashree's review here-
Just saw #URITheSurgicalStrike— bhagyashree (@bhagyashree123) January 9, 2019
Its outstanding, gave me goose bumps.@vickykaushal09 @mohituraina@yamigautam @KirtiKulhari
All have poured their heart into this.
Director #adityadhar take a bow!
Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri releases today!
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal promotes Uri with celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and many more. To raise the excitement among the audience for Uri, the actor has shared a small video on social media.
In sabka josh? Super HIGH hai! #UriTheSurgicalStrike @vickykaushal09 @bhumipednekar @RanveerOfficial @ayushmannk @karanjohar @aliaa08 @SidMalhotra @Varun_dvn #RanbirKapoor @RajkummarRao @ektaravikapoor #RohitShetty @Ashwinyiyer @RonnieScrewvala pic.twitter.com/laC6KRjrPV— RSVPMovies (@RSVPMovies) January 10, 2019