Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri will hit the theatres on 11th January 2019. Uri: The Surgical Strike is a movie based on the terrorist attack which took place in Uri on 18 September 2016. Actor Vicky Kaushal will essay the role of Major Vihan Shergill who was given the responsibility to lead the counter-attack on terrorist. In the movie, Paresh Rawal is playing the role of the mastermind Ajit Doval who is regarded as the most powerful bureaucrat in the present times. We will also see Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, Mohit Raina as Captain Karan Kashyap, Ivan Rodrigues, Yogesh Soman as Manohar Parrikar in the film. The trailer and teaser of the film are being very well received by the audience. While the trailer has crossed 20 million on Youtube, the teaser has crossed 6.6 million viewership on the platform.

The makers on Monday released a new song Challa, which is essentially is a Punjabi folk song. The song is used as a patriotic symbol when the Indian Army trains for the preparation of the surgical strike. In the song, we can see Vicky Kaushal’s character getting orders from the Indian Army General to start the preparation for the surgical strike. Vicky Kaushal is looking ripped and fit as he goes climbing the rope with his ambition to take revenge for the brutal killings of his fellow jawans.

The running on mountains, firing Bofors 40 mm gun, planning on the map and gritty investigation by Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam can be witnessed in the official song video. The song is the next generation patriotic anthem for the new India. The song has been sung by Romy, Vivek Hariharan And Shashwat Sachdev. Shashwat Sachdev composed songs for the film. Kumaar, Raj Shekhar and Abhiruchi Chand are the lyricists.

