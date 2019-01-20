Bollywood's new favourite, Vicky Kaushal, who has impressed everyone with his fantabulous acting skills is yet again going to dazzle on the silver screen with a brand new storyline. Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal, the movie will be bankrolled by Karan Johar's production banner Dharma Productions.

One of the interesting factors about this movie is that it will be based on a haunted ship rather than a haunted house. The ship will be shown lying static at a beach.

Vicky Kaushal is one of the rising stars of Bollywood who has garnered a huge fanbase in a very short period of time for his superb performances. One of the classic actors of this generation, the handsome hunk has impressed us all with his acting. Vicky Kaushal’s movies might not work so much on box-office but it has made him pave his way into everyone’s heart.

Bollywood hunk Vicky Kaushal was last seen in his power-packed movie Uri in which he was seen playing the part of an army person. The movie turned out to be super-successful and garnered good numbers on the box-office too. Now, there have been announcements that Vicky Kaushal will be seen in a horror flick with Bhumi Pednekar. Well, earlier than these two talented actors will also be seen in multi-starrer movie Takht which will also star Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

The planning of this upcoming project has been for a long time and finally, they have underlined these two actors to lead the cast. The film will be bankrolled by Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions. Vicky Kaushal’s first horror flick will be directed by Shashank Khaitan’s assistant director Bhanu Pratap Singh.

Many reports also state that Vicky Kaushal has already started shooting for the movie in the same he was promoting Uri.

