Loaded with a powerful storyline, the much-awaited movie Uri's teaser is finally out and it is already giving us goosebumps. The movie that sheds light on surgical strike is slated to hit the silver screen on January 11, 2018. To raise the excitement among fans, the makers have released the teaser today. Uri stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles.

To give Pakistan them a befitting response, India planned a mission of surgical strike. This movie will be seen recalling one of the most daring operations taken out by the Indian Army. Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in Manmarziyaan, will be seen leading the cast and portraying the role of Major and a Para Commando in Special Forces while Yami Gautam will be featured as the female lead and Paresh Rawal will also be playing a pivotal role.

The previously released look from the movie was itself very powerful and intense and now the teaser appears to be even more captivating. In the poster, Vicky Kaushal can be seen leading the army troop in full spirit and the rest of the army officers also appear ready to attack. This story was indeed a remarkable moment for Indian history and picturising it was the best decision by our film industry.

