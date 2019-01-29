Uri, The Surgical Strike: Uri: The Surgical Strike had released worldwide on January 11 and starred Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam in lead roles whereas Paresh Rawal, Mohit Rana, and Kriti Kulhari were seen in supporting roles. Vicky Kaushal earlier this day took to his official Instagram handle to share the Amul doodle. In the doodle, a cartoon version of Vicky Kaushal is dressed as MAjor Vihan Shergill holding a gun in one hand and a piece of bread on the other.

Uri, The Surgical Strike: Amul cartoons are well known all across the country for their unique style and their well-timed puns whether it be during Deepveer wedding, Isha Ambani wedding or now to honor the blockbuster hit movie- Uri: The surgical Strike their doodles have gone viral and won the hearts of millions of people! Vicky Kaushal earlier this day took to his official Instagram handle to share the Amul doodle. In the doodle, a cartoon version of Vicky Kaushal is dressed as MAjor Vihan Shergill holding a gun in one hand and a piece of bread on the other. The picture reads as Makhan Ka Josh RAid the fridge! He has captioned his picture as What an utterly butterly honor! Thankyou Amul for the tribute. The post in a span of just a few hours has garnered 181k likes and the count seems unstoppable.

Uri: The Surgical Strike had released worldwide on January 11 and starred Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam in lead roles whereas Paresh Rawal, Mohit Rana, and Kriti Kulhari were seen in supporting roles. The film has so far earned Rs. 160.68 crores and is still running high at the box office. The movie is based on surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Amry after 2016 Uri Terror attack. Take a look at Amul’s doodle here:

