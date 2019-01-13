Uri: The Surgical Strike box office collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike garners decent digit at the box office on Day 1. The film which is based on Indian Army’s surgical strikes on Pakistan occupied Kashmir in 2016 which is related to the Uri attack is helmed by Aditya Dhar.

Uri: The Surgical Strike box office collection Day 2: After making us go gaga with his amazing performances in movie like Manmarziyan, Raazi and Sanju, Vicky Kaushal is all set to entertain us all again by giving a power packed performance in action thriller, Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film that is based on Indian Army’s surgical strikes on Pakistan occupied Kashmir in 2016 which is related to the Uri attack. Despite its clash with Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna starrer The Accidental Prime Minister, the film according to reports is expected to garner decent digits.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal is impactful and a must watch. In his tweet, he not only praised the actor but was also impressed by the screenplay, direction and the over all performance of the entire Uri team. Uri: The Surgucal Strike has earns over Rs 8.20 crore at the box office collection on Day 1. Due to Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba still doing well at the ticket counters, Uri is expected to takeover the grip soon.

#2019 begins with a bang… #UriTheSurgicalStrike embarks on a flying start… Should witness growth on Day 2 and Day 3… Fri ₹ 8.20 cr. India biz. #Uri — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2019

#OneWordReview…#UriTheSurgicalStrike: IMPACTFUL.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½#Uri is one film that *should* be watched… Absorbing screenplay, superbly executed combat scenes, efficient direction [Aditya Dhar]… #Uri is thrilling, gripping, instills patriotism, without getting jingoistic. pic.twitter.com/tTkEE1H50u — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2019

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Uri: Teh Surgical Strike is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwala under the banners of RSVP Movies. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film stars Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Rana, Kriti Kulhari, Rajit Kapur, Ivan Rodrigues, Manasi Parekh Gohil, Swaroop Sampat, Satyajit Sharma, Rukhsar Rehman, Manish Chaudhary, Ujjwal Chopra and Rakesh Bedi.

Talking about The Accidental Prime Minister which is based on Sanjay Baru's book which talks about former Prime Minsiter Dr Manmohan Singh tenure in the Parliament.

