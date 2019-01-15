Uri: The Surgical Strike box office collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari, Rajit Kapur, Ivan Rodrigues, Swaroop Sampat, Satyajit Sharma and Shishir Sharma starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is all set to enter the Rs 50 crore club today i.e. January 15. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the action thriller is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banners of RSVP Movies.

Uri: The Surgical Strike box office collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari, Rajit Kapur, Ivan Rodrigues, Swaroop Sampat, Satyajit Sharma and Shishir Sharma starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is all set to enter the Rs 50 crore club today i.e. January 15. The film which was released on January 11, is based on 2016’s Uri attack. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the action thriller is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banners of RSVP Movies.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Uri: The Surgical Strike is an excellent movie that is unshakable at the box office. With a great start at ticket counters on Day 1, Vicky Kaushal starrer has broken all the records of trending on the Internet leaving Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree and Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra. In one of his tweets, he even wrote that not all hit films need a holiday-release date. It’s all about qualitative content that garners good digits at the box office collections just like Baahubali 2, SKTKS, Raazi, Stree and the latest to add to the list is Uri: The Surgical Strike.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is unshakable… Excellent on Day 4… Higher than Day 1… Will cross ₹ 50 cr today… Trending better than #Raazi, #Stree and #BadhaaiHo… Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr. Total: ₹ 46.24 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2019

#Baahubali2, #SKTKS, #Raazi, #Sanju, #Stree and now #UriTheSurgicalStrike… ALL non-holiday releases… Those who think timing films during festivals/holidays guarantee success, THINK AGAIN… Deliver qualitative content and non-holidays will turn into a festival for investors. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2019

Talking about Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming projects, the star who made us go gaga with his amazing performances in movies like Sanju and Manmarziyaan, will be seen in Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Takht which is helmed by Karan Johar and bankrolled by Hiroo Kapoor and Apoorva Mehta.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More