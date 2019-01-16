Uri: The Surgical Strike box office collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulkarni, Rajit Kapur, Ivan Rodrigues, Manasi Parekh Gohil, Swaroop Sampat, Shishir Sharma and Satyajit Sharma starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike garners over Rs 55.81 crore at the box office collection. Aditya Dhar's debut movie is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banners of RSVP Movies.

Uri: The Surgical Strike box office collection Day 5: Aditya Dhar’s debut movie Uri: The Surgical Strike, witness a great start at the box office on its opening week. The film that started on a positive note has so garnered over Rs 55.81 crore at the box office. With Vicky Kaushal’s amazing performance in the movie and debutante director Aditya Dhar’s amazing screenplay ability along with the team’s hard work, the film continues to do well at the ticket counters.

Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banners of RSVP Movies, the movie stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulkarni, Rajit Kapur, Ivan Rodrigues, Manasi Parekh Gohil, Swaroop Sampat, Shishir Sharma and Satyajit Sharma. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Instagram handle to share the latest digits of Uri: The Surgical Strike. With setting the Box office on fire, Uri garnered over Rs 8.20 crore on Friday, Rs 27.53 crore on weekend, Rs 10.51 crore on Monday and Rs 9.57 crore on Tuesday which the grand total of Rs 55.81 crore so far.

Take a look at what Taran Adarsh has to say about the movie, Uri:

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is winning praise, getting applause/ovation and amassing massive numbers at BO… East. West. North. South. It’s #Uri wave right now… Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr. Total: ₹ 55.81 cr. India biz. #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2019

Talking about Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming project. The star who came to limelight after giving an amazing performance in films like Sanju, Raazi and Zubaan, will be seen in Takht. The film which stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, is directed by Karan Johar. Bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar & Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions, the film will hit the theatres in 2020.

