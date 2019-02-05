Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is on a road to enter Rs 200-crore club after crossing 100 crore mark at the box office Informing the same, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter. In his Twitter post, he mentioned three weeks' report and also gave the total of Rs 189.76 crore.

Recently, the star-cast came together to celebrate the success party of the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike on February 4. The lead actor Vicky Kaushal had impressed with his power-packed performance.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr

Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr

Week 3: ₹ 37.06 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 18.67 cr

Total: ₹ 189.76 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019

Yami Gautam had acted in Kaabil. She has been praised yet again for her acting performance in with her short but on-point acting as a RAW agent. Undoubtedly, she has left all her fans impressed. TV actor Mohit Raina who shot to fame from Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. This movie has also provided him with the perfect entry to Bollywood.

Revealing the reason behind the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, trade analyst Girish Johar said there are several factors worked in its favour. The movie is well-made and all the actors have performed exceedingly well. From its technical crew to musicians, camerawork, editing, background score, all have come out double thumbs up.

Ad filmmaker and Industry representative Ashoke Pandit praised the film. He said it’s an honest and well-made film. The success is attributed to the teamwork. If a film has been made sincerely, the films on soldiers at the battlefront hardly fail.

