Uri: The Surgical Strike movie review: Helmed by Aditya Dhar and bankrolled by RSVP movies, Uri: The Surgical Strike stars Bollywood actors like Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles. Releasing on January 11, 2019, the film will clash with Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister at the box office.

After delivering power-packed performances in films like Raazi, Manmarziyaan and Sanju in 2018, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is back on the big screen with his latest release Uri: The Surgical strike. Helmed by debutant director Aditya Dhar, Uri co-stars Yami Gautam and Paresh Raval and brings to foray 2016’s surgical strikes executed by the Indian Army. As the film gears to hit the theatrical screens this weekend on January 11, the early reviews of the film are here.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to his official Twitter account to share his review and gave the film 3.5 stars. Calling it a film that should be watched, the film critic stated that Uri s a thrilling and gripping film that manages to avoid getting jingoistic.

#OneWordReview…#UriTheSurgicalStrike: IMPACTFUL.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½#Uri is one film that *should* be watched… Absorbing screenplay, superbly executed combat scenes, efficient direction [Aditya Dhar]… #Uri is thrilling, gripping, instills patriotism, without getting jingoistic. pic.twitter.com/tTkEE1H50u — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2019

#Sanju, #Raazi and now #UriTheSurgicalStrike… Vicky Kaushal delivers a fantastic performance yet again… #Uri has several actors who add strength to their respective parts: Paresh Rawal [excellent], Mohit Raina [first-rate], Yami Gautam [good] and Kirti Kulhari [effective]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2019

Giving the film 3 stars, Film critic Amman Khurrana in his review for Times Now stated that Uri is a mature film. Boasting of a strong performance by Vicky, Yami Gautam does not look convincable as an intelligence officer. Calling it a good one-time watch, Amman praised the cinematography and VFX work in the film.

Renuka Vyavahare in her review for TOI gave the film 3.5 stars and said that while Uri ranks high on the conceptual and technical front, it falters at the creative and comes across as a dramatic attempt to evoke emotions.

