Uri trailer: The trailer of Uri was dropped yesterday on youtube. The trailer is eye-catching and packed with pacy action scenes. The movie is slated to release on January 11, 2019. The film stars Vicky Kaushal as an Indian Army officer and Yami Gautam as an undercover detective. Mohit Raina also shares the screen space with Vicky and Yami. The trailer looks amazing, watch here.

Uri trailer: Yesterday the trailer of Uri was dropped on youtube and took everyone by surprise. The trailer is exciting and thrilling in a way to see the Indian army take on the terrorist in Uri region. The movie depicts the surgical strikes that were carried out by the Indian Army after the attack on the Army base camp in Uri, Kashmir in 2016. The attack on the army base in Kashmir has been the deadliest attack ever on the Indian Army in the past two decades. The trailer shows Vicky Kaushal in a lead role and Mohit Raina as a sidekick. With the kind of presence of Mohit Raina, he seems to take away the breath away without any dialogues. The trailer manages to engage the audience in the emergence of a new India who will not sit quiet and calm over the attacks being planted on them by the terrorist. We can see Yami Gautam slaying with her looks and bold dialogues.

The trailer is depicting the vulnerable moments of being in the army and on the parallel side, the trailer shows the brave and courageous acts executed by the Indian Army. The trailer of the movie is about all these 5 points mentioned below:

Vicky Kaushal in Indie-Hunk Avatar

Vicky Kaushal is in his top form to portray an Indian Army Officer in Uri. Vicky Kaushal is looking in great shape to play the character of an Indian Army Officer.

Paresh Rawal in and as Ajit Doval

There is a surprise package in the trailer, we can see Paresh Rawal in as Ajit Doval who is the National Security Advisor, he has served as the director of the Intelligence Bureau in 20014. Ajit Doval was the man behind the giving the advice of the surgical strike in Uri region.

Pacy Action-Packed Scenes

The trailer shows intense action and high pace movements by the Indian Army as they invade the region captured by the terrorist. The movie is being largely shot in Serbia. The action scenes look extremely real and grounded.

New Age Patriotism

The trailer will remind you of films like Black Hawk Down and Zero Dark Thirty. If you see the trailer, you will surely binge watch it afterwards. The new age India has depicted as violent and intolerant to such attacks by Pakistan to the fellow soldiers serving for their nation.

Applause-Worthy Dialogues

Yami Gautam has only one dialogue which stands out like a boss. Yami Gautam is playing the role of a detective who is trying her best to take out the information from the terrorist. The film releases on January 11, 2019.

