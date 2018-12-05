URI trailer: It begins with the title on 18 September 2018, 19 unarmed soldiers were martyred at the URI base Kashmir. In the movie, Vicky will play the role of an army officer who will protect his brothers at all costs. Later in the trailer Yami Gautam’s, who will play the role of an intelligence officer, was seen interrogating a Terrorist. For the very first time, we will see Yami Gautam in a hard role too! In the trailer, we will also see Paresh Rawal who will be heading the surgical strikes, and giving orders to Vicky Kaushal to not give up and move towards a New India, a country that doesn’t remain silent.

URI trailer: The first trailer of the movie URI starring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, and Prasheh Rawal is finally out! Few seconds into the trailer and you will have goosebumps looking at how the makers have directed the movie. This is the first time we get to see Vicky Kaushal in a lead role and boy he has made sure to give in all of it.

Talking about the trailer, it begins with the title on 18 September 2018, 19 unarmed soldiers were martyred at the URI base Kashmir. In the movie, Vicky will play the role of an army officer who will protect his brothers at all costs. Later in the trailer Yami Gautam’s, who will play the role of an intelligence officer, was seen interrogating a Terrorist. For the very first time, we will see Yami Gautam in a hard role too! In the trailer, we will also see Paresh Rawal who will be heading the surgical strikes, and giving orders to Vicky Kaushal to not give up and move towards a New India, a country that doesn’t remain silent. Take a look at the trailer here:

Recently, Vicky Kaushal took to his official Instagram account on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, to share the latest poster from his upcoming movie Uri. In the poster, there were a group of soldiers being parachuted down into the enemy territory, Pakistan.

