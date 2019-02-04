Urmila Matondkar, an Indian film actress and television presenter, is renowned for her splendid performance in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, and Malayalam language films. Ageing like fine wine, the sanguine actress turns 45 today.

Urmila Matondkar birthday special: Urmila Matondkar started her acting career as a child artist in the 1980 Marathi film Zaakol. She made her Bollywood debut in the drama Kalyug in 1981. She began a full-time acting career with a leading role in the 1991 box office hit Narasimha, her first Bollywood film as an adult. Wishing the Bollywood Diva a very happy birthday today, we present top 5 of her movies you must binge watch.

Rangeela



Starring Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff and Gulshan Grover, the film narrates a story about a middle-class young woman, who dreams of Bollywood fame, is caught in a love triangle between her childhood friend and a famous actor.

Ek Hasina Thi



The film stars Urmila Matondkar opposite Saif Ali Khan. It is a tale of a woman who falls for a charming and mysterious businessman. The romance turns sour when she is framed for his underworld crimes. Now, finally out of prison she is ready for sweet revenge.

Satya



Satya, released in 1998, stars Urmila, J.D. Chakravarthi, Paresh Rawal, and Manoj Bajpayee. The movie illustrates an innocent man who is embroiled in the underworld after being falsely charged. He sets out to punish the perpetrators who subjected his life to misery.

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya



Urmila, who is famous for playing an obsessive lover, resolute in the film to do what it takes to get her lover by hook or by crook.

Bhoot



The award-winning film Bhoot stars Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar and Rekha along with Urmila Matondkar. The plot starts when a married couple moves into a flat that is haunted by a spirit. A series of inexplicable occurrences drive the wife to madness. The husband in order to save his marriage must rescue his wife…

