Did Urmila Matondkar Take A Dig At Ex-Husband Mohsin Akhtar? Actress Posts About ‘Love, Loyalty And Time’

Urmila Matondkar has sparked curiosity on social media after sharing a cryptic message about love, loyalty and time. The actor’s post came shortly after her ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar shared pictures from his second wedding reception with Nidha Bhatt, prompting fans to wonder whether the timing was more than a coincidence. Urmila, however, has not mentioned Mohsin or his new marriage in her post. The connection being made online is based entirely on the timing of the two posts.

Why Did Urmila Matondkar Post About ‘Love, Loyalty And Time’?

Urmila posted a caption on her Instagram Story reading: “I love precious things like love, loyalty and time.” It seems as though Urmila did not offer any additional information regarding her reasons for posting, but the context surrounding this particular post has generated much interest amongst fans.

Some people on social media have speculated that there may be a deeper meaning behind this statement by Urmila. Social media commentators have suggested that she might be referring to something related to her ex-husband. As yet, there is no official comment confirming any connection between this particular Instagram caption and her relationship with Mohsin and his second wife.

What Did Mohsin Akhtar Say About His New Wife Nidha Bhatt?







Mohsin Shah has taken to Instagram to share pictures of his wedding reception. According to reports, his wife Nidha Bhatt opted for an outfit in peach shades, whereas the groom chose a sherwani in pink shades.

The post includes an emotionally charged caption where Mohsin dedicated beautiful words of appreciation for his bride. He stated how lucky he felt for getting to call her wife, adding that she had turned into his ‘home’, his ‘comfort’ and his favourite aspect each day.

According to reports, Mohsin and Nidha tied the knot in February this year. This marks Mohsin’s second marriage.

When Did Mohsin Akhtar Announce His Second Marriage?

In June 2026, it was announced that actor Mohsin was tying the knot again, this time with Nidha. At the time, Mohsin shared wedding pictures alongside details of falling in love once again and starting a whole new chapter of his life. Recent pictures showing Mohsin’s reception celebration have now brought him and Nidha’s marriage to headlines again. This is largely due to the timing of actress Urmila’s

What Happened Between Urmila Matondkar And Mohsin Akhtar?

Urmila and Mohsin got married on February 4, 2016, during a small wedding. Reports indicate that the couple got to know each other via their contacts in Bollywood. It appears that the pair managed to keep their relationship private.

That changed, however, after a number of years into their marriage. In 2024, news about problems in the union started to appear. Subsequently, Urmila applied for divorce proceedings against her husband at the Mumbai family court. The divorce decree was finalized, ending their marriage officially. Their relationship had always received significant media coverage due to the substantial age gap between the two and the fact that they belonged to different faiths. Nonetheless, the couple tried to maintain a degree of privacy throughout their marriage.

When Did Urmila Matondkar And Mohsin Akhtar Get Married?

Actor Urmila Matondkar and businessman Mohsin Akhtar got hitched in 2016, marking the end of their romantic journey. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra was reportedly in attendance at the star-studded wedding. Almost a decade down the line, both individuals have moved ahead with their respective lives. While Akhtar is all set to tie the knot once again with Nidha, there hasn’t been any development on the matrimonial front for Matondkar.

Was Matondkar’s recent Instagram post about the virtues of “love, loyalty and time” a veiled reference to something? Well, while that isn’t quite clear, one can’t help but draw certain parallels. At the same time, the 44-year-old actress hasn’t directly made any reference to either the Instagram post or her previous marriage.

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