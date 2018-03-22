Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar, who impressed us with her spectacular dance moves and tremendous acting skills in the 90's is making a comeback on the silver screen in Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari starrer Blackmail in which she will be seen shaking her leg on Bewafa Beauty. The film also stars Divya Dutta, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao also play key roles in the much-awaited film. The song will be unveiled on March 23.

Bollywood’s iconic star Urmila Matondkar is making a comeback on the silver screen after a decade. The stunning actress and phenomenal dancer will be seen in shaking her legs in the song Bewafa Beauty in the Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari’s upcoming film Blackmail. Urmila’s first look from the much-awaited track has been unveiled by the makers of Blackmail and fans cannot wait to see their favourite actress and dancer back on the big screen after a long gap of ten years. The actress, who is known for her performances in films like Rangeela, Kaun, Pyar Tune Kya Kiya among many others, is also known for her sizzling dance moves.

The official Twitter handle of Irrfan Khan- Kirti Kulhari starrer Blackmail on Wednesday shared the first loo of Urmila Matondkar’s much-awaited song and wrote, “Just a little longer before the diva makes her comeback!” Urmila, one of the most popular divas of the 90’s, was last seen in Himesh Reshammiya’s Karzzz, which was a Hindi remake of the 1980 film Karz. It will be after 10 years that fans will get to see her back on the silver screen. However, the actress kept featuring in advertisements and TVC’s.

