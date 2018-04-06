I’ve just been a fan of his like all of us are! I’ve always admired his work. Yes, it is really unfortunate (what he is going through). But, you know, he comes across as a fighter, so I am sure he’ll be back in action soon, says Urmila Matondkar on the health of Irrfan Khan. The actress made a comeback by starring in Blackmail which is directed by Abhinay Deo.

One of the best actors of Bollywood, Irrfan Khan shocked the entire film fraternity by announcing that he is suffering the rarest disease called a neuroendocrine tumour. The actor is currently undergoing treatment in London. Meanwhile, on the work front, the 51-year-old will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming movie Mafia Queens Of Mumbai’ alongside Piku co-star Deepika Padukone. The actor has also starred in Abhinay Deo’s upcoming film Blackmail, which got released in April 2018. Although his health condition has become a buzz for everyone but recently Urmila Matondkar in an interview made some revelation regarding the well being of the actor.

During the conversation with a leading daily, Urmila was quoted saying, “I do not know Irrfan at all, I’ve not even met him socially. I’ve just been a fan of his like all of us are! I’ve always admired his work. Yes, it is really unfortunate (what he is going through). But, you know, he comes across as a fighter, so I am sure he’ll be back in action soon.” Rangeela actress Urmila Matondkar made a special appearance in the song of the film – Bewafa Beauty where is seen ranting against each Blackmail caste.

Directed by Abhinay Deo Blackmail will star cast Irrfan Khan who is playing the Dev get to know that his wife (Kirti Kulhari) is cheating on him. In order to take revenge, the actor starts blackmailing his wife and her lover played by Arunoday Singh.

