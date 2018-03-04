Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar, who appeared in films like Rangeela, Judaai, Satya, Kaun, Mast among many others, celebrated her second wedding anniversary with husband Mohsin Akhtar on Saturday, March 3. On her special day, she took to her Instagram account to share a wonderful picture with her hubby with a blissful picture of the two.

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar and her Mohsin Akhtar, who is a Kashmir-based businessman, completed two years of delightful married life on Saturday. Urmila is a renowned actress who is mostly known for her contribution in Bollywood movies like Kaun, Rangeela, Bhoot, Satya, among many others while Mohsin Akhtar is a model and Kashmir based businessman. The couple tied the knot in 2016 in a private and low-key ceremony and celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Saturday—March 3. Reports suggest that the two had been brought together by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Urmila, who was on cloud number nine on her second wedding anniversary, took to her Instagram account to share a wonderful picture with her hubby with a blissful picture of the two and wrote, “ Life is truly about moments that take your breath away..sharing one of such with all of you..thanking d #almighty for millions of these n pray for many more #happyanniversary my love.” In the picture, we see Mohsin planting a kiss on his gorgeous wife’s face. The lovebirds look adorably cute in the lovable photo.

Urmila made her acting debut in the 1977 film Karm and went to star in films like Kalyug and Marathi film, Zaakol. However, it is with 1983’s Masoom that she won acclaim. As an adult, she starred in a number of hit films including Rangeela, Judaai, Satya and Mast. She starred in a Marathi film Ajoba in 2014. The couple dated each other for about a year before tying the knot on March 3, in 2016. Though Mohsin is 10 years younger to the actress but their love for each other proves that love has no age.

