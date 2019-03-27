Bollywood actor and 90s heartthrob actor Urmila Matondkar left no stone unturned to impress fans with her potential in the industry. From Rangeela to Kambakht Ishq, the actor is still counted among the timeless celebrities. Interestingly, the actor is now entering politics to encash her popularity. Presently, she is in headlines for joining Congress from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency. Indeed, there is a lot of excitement in the air to see everyones' favourite actor while communicating with masses at a public space. Meanwhile, check out the songs from her movies which are still treated as timeless.

Urmila Matondkar has again hit the headlines, but this time not for her awestruck comeback in the cinema industry or successful professional endeavour. After impressing everyone across the nation in the 90s with her phenomenal actings skills, the Masoom actor has turned heads after joining Congress from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency. For the past few days, Matondkar’s name was doing the rounds as the Congress wanted to grapple a strong contender for the opposition BJP. Indeed, expectations are high from the actor who left no stone turned to impress her fans with outstanding acting skills.

Before entering into politics, she had been quite a favourite actor for her charm. She made her debut as a child with Masoom. After Masoom, she acted in several movies which are still considered timeless. To name a few, she had been featured in several movies such as Bade Ghar Ki Beti, Jaanam Samjha Karo, Hum Tum Pe Marte Hain, Mast and Dillagi. She also acted in Judaai opposite to Anil Kapoor, Sridevi. Her performance in Judaai made her win a Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award nomination. Later in 1998, she earned a critically acclaimed award for her performance in Satya. Her stardom in 90s was a memorable one which is still remembered by various fans. Not only her movies, But also her songs became chartbuster hits. From ‘Lakdi Ki Kaati to ‘ Rangeela Re’, she casted her spell on her admirers in no time and took the nation by storm.

Compiling some of her classic songs from her chartbuster hitlist, we bring you a list of songs which you can still hear while roaming in the streets or casually sitting at home.

She is a multi-talented actor who not only left her mark in acting but also proved her worth in singing and dancing. She proves to be an excellent dancer. She was featured in songs such as Chamma Chamma from 1998 China Gate. Other chartbuster hit songs includes Aaiye Aajaye from the film Lajja, she was featured in Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag (a remake of the 1975 blockbuster Sholay).

Apart from this, she also lent her voice in 2007 for Asha Bhonsle’s album Asha and Friends Vol 1. There she also performed along with Bhosle in a duet song Mehbooba Dilruba. In the same year, she was seen on the second season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on Sony Television, as a judge along with Jeetendra and Shiamak Davar.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chXKA41cec4

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More