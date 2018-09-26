Ever since the premiere date of the much-anticipated show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 was revealed by the makers, fans are going crazy and excited to know who is going to essay the role of Komolika. Well, now that the first episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 premiered last night, fans are curious to know about Komolika. The original Komolika of the show, Urvashi revealed surprising details about Hina Khan.

Yes, the beauty vamp of Indian television Urvashi Dholakia in an exclusive interview with Spotboye was noted saying the Yeh Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan will be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Producer Ekta had put her trust in Urvashi for 18 years, the same she is going to do now on Hina. Ekta has an eye for detail and performers. Kapoor extracted what she wanted from Urvashi. Wishing Khan good luck, television queen said that she is sure she will extract it from Hina too. The baton has been passed and I wish Hina Good Luck in all honesty.

Although, Urvashi has confirmed the news Ekta Kapoor is yet to confirm the news. While Hina Khan accepted the fact that she was offered the role and is on talking terms with the makers of the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 but we are sure Kapoor is waiting for the best time to confirm the news. Hina Khan as per the sources is expected to join Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan starrer Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, next month.

