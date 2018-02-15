The hot Urvashi Dholakia is an Indian TV actress. Urvashi Dholakia is known for her vamp acting for the character of “Komolika” in the serial “Kasauti Zindagi Kay”. She started her acting career at the age of six in the TV commercial add for Lux soap. She then acted in many Hindi TV serials on the channel Doordarshan to star plus. Urvashi Dholakia has also won the Tv reality show Big Boss in 2013. Scroll down the page to take a look at some of the hot and sexy photos of Urvashi Dholakia.

Urvashi Dholakia is one of the favourite TV serial Evil Queen of all time. The sexy Urvashi Dholakia gained massive popularity from the Show “Kasauti Zindagi kay” where she played the role of a vamp or evil queen named “Komolika Basu” The character of Komolika was a huge hit and it made Urvashi Dholakia a known face in India. The versatile actor started her career at the age of six when she got a role in a TV commercial advertisement for the Lux soap with the famous actor Revathi. She then started acting in TV series “Dekh Bhai Dekh” as Shilpa. Urvashi was a very beautiful and versatile actress she continued her acting journey in many serials. After leaving a mark of Komolika Basu continued her legacy of acting as Vamp in other serials as well. The year 2013 was a great year for the hot Urvashi as she was offered the biggest reality show on India TV reality show “Big Boss”.Urvashi Dholakia won the title of the winner of Big Boss with a grand prize money.

Urvashi Dholakia was seen in the colors TV show “Chandrakanta” playing the role of the evil queen “Iravati” she might play the role of an evil vamp on screen but in real life she is a very sweet and humble person. She loves partying hard with her friends. She also follows the latest fashion trends and uploads her sexy photos on her social media sites. Her Instagram account is full of her beautiful and hot selfies. She never hesitates to show her swimming outfit to her traditional sarees. She absolutely slays in all the attires that she wears on.

Here are some most beautiful, hot and sexy photos of Urvashi Dholakia:

