Recently, Urvashi Dholakia shared a Tik Tok video which is hilarious. In the video her son, Kshitij can be seen with her. She has named the video as poocho address poocho. Read the article to know more.

In this lockdown period, everybody is doing numerous things to pass their time. Some are spending their time reading, writing or painting. Some are even trying to bring out their cooking talent. Another way which most of the people are using to pass their time this quarantine is by making Tik Tok videos. As all the celebrities are also in quarantine so they are making Tik Tok videos so that their fans stay entertained.

Recently a famous television star Urvashi Dholakia, known by her television name Komolika made a Tik Tok video with her sons. She shares a very good and some type of crazy bond with her children. The video which she shared recently was a funny video, it seems as if that the diva and her sons are pros in making funny Tik Tok videos, as they prove this thing every time they make one.

In the recent video, Urvashi is seen with her son Kshitij. In the video, Kshitij is asking for a route from Urvashi, to which she has an extremely funny reaction. She has named the video as poocho address poocho. The video is very funny and can make anybody laugh.

These types of videos are necessary in such hard times. Earlier, Urvashi shared a Tik Tok video in which both her kids were present and also her mother was seen in it. In the video her mother was dancing, that video was also hilarious. In such tough times of a pandemic, it is necessary for all of us to keep each other happy and positive.

