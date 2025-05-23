Urvashi Rautela Brings Gold Bikini-Shaped Bag Worth Rs 5.1 Lakh At Cannes A Day After Facing Wardrobe Malfunction

While her gown turned heads, it was Urvashi's gold bikini-shaped bag that stole the spotlight. Designed by luxury label Judith Leiber, the clutch resembled a metallic gold bikini top, decorated with crystal-cut necklaces, pearls, and semi-precious stones.

Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela dazzled on her third day at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, donning a heavily embellished golden fishtail gown. The form-fitting outfit featured dramatic cape-style sleeves, making her stand out at the screening of La Venue De L’avenir (Colours Of Time).

Urvashi’s Gold Bikini Clutch Steals the Show

While her gown turned heads, it was Urvashi’s gold bikini-shaped bag that stole the spotlight. Designed by luxury label Judith Leiber, the clutch resembled a metallic gold bikini top, decorated with crystal-cut necklaces, pearls, and semi-precious stones. With a retail price of Rs 5,31,695, the bag came with a removable chain, though Urvashi chose to carry it in hand on the red carpet.

Prior to her red carpet appearance, Urvashi posed for a photoshoot on her hotel’s stairway. The shoot caused inconvenience as she blocked the stairway, creating a mini-traffic jam for other hotel guests. Despite the growing queue, Urvashi continued posing, sparking mixed reactions online.

Wardrobe Malfunction Explained by Urvashi Rautela

This incident follows Urvashi’s earlier wardrobe malfunction at Cannes, where she was seen in a sheer black Naja Saade gown that appeared torn near her left armpit. Speaking to a news wire, Urvashi explained that the tear occurred due to an abrupt vehicle stop caused by an elderly pedestrian crossing the road. The jolt from the sudden brake reportedly damaged the gown.

On the professional front, Urvashi Rautela was recently seen in the Telugu movie Daaku Maharaaj alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna. The film also featured a star-studded cast including Bobby Deol, Makarand Deshpande, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Sachin Khedekar, and others.

Despite her bold Cannes appearances, Urvashi faced trolling online after being allegedly removed from a promotional poster. Netizens mocked the actress, calling her “India’s first woman to be removed from a poster,” referencing her recent controversies at the festival.