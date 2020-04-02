Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has come out in defense of her friend Kanika Kapoor who has been tested positive of coronavirus for the 5th time, Urvashi defended her friend by proclaiming that Kanika is a very clean person and puts great effort in maintaining hygiene which goes to prove just how careful one needs to be, if the singer couldn’t safeguard herself from the virus then its going to be all the more difficult for others.

Urvashi also spoke with regards to various media reports that paint Kanika as careless by saying that she doesn’t know how much of it is true and all she can do is hope that everyone who is being tested for COVID-19 ends up showing negative results for it.

The actor also has made sure to wish that everyone comes out safe at the other side of this pandemic while pointing out that anyone can contract the virus even those in power like the Prime Minister of England so those who think they are safe from it and are taking safety measures for granted are setting themselves up for a colossal disappointment.

Kanika Kapoor the singer returned to India on 9th March 2020 from UK and was tested positive of the novel coronavirus on 20th March 2020 which sent the media on frenzy as between the period of the aforementioned dates she came in contact with multiple people with some of them being politicians and people in power like Dushyant Singh the MP from Rajasthan.

Kanika later made waves in the media again when it was reported that she isn’t being cooperative with the doctors and is showing tantrums while several other claims about her sneaking from the airport and hiding her travel history were also circulating in the realms of social media.

The Baby Doll singer has denied all the rumors and claims she is doing all in her power to fight against coronavirus and is doing well in terms of her health, she is currently admitted in the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) where she will complete her treatment course until her two consecutive results for coronavirus come out negative.

