Urvashi Rautela Deletes ‘Suspicious’ Post Comparing Her Song To Tamannaah’s — What’s She Hiding?

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has once again found herself in the spotlight, this time for a deleted Instagram post that compared her recent dance number ‘Sorry Bol’ from the film Jaat to Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Nasha’ from Raid 2. Though the post was quickly removed, a screenshot shared by a Reddit user has sparked fresh debate online.

The post featured a fan’s comment praising Urvashi’s performance and stating, “This song is far better than Nasha.” Urvashi shared this on her Instagram story, but later deleted it. However, Reddit users were quick to capture and post the screenshot. One user sarcastically wrote, “How could she not do so? Being the youngest, most beautiful woman in the world, she has certain responsibilities to always emerge as the first person to appreciate herself every time a new work of hers is released.” Others joined in with comments like, “First lady to be blatantly arrogant,” and “Not her first time, y’all are forgetting when she shaded Kiara by name when Game Changer bombed.”

This is not the first time Urvashi has made headlines for comparing her work with that of other actresses. During the promotions of her film Daaku Maharaaj, she took a dig at Kiara Advani’s film Game Changer. Speaking to Lehren TV, Urvashi remarked, “Shankar sir is a very celebrated director. I’ve worked with him before too, in Indian 2. I think yeh poora hi game change ho gaya because obviously woh film ka bhi bohot zyada hype tha.”

She continued, “But I think ki agar Kiara Advani ki Game Changer disaster hui hai aur meri Daaku Maharaaj blockbuster hit ho gayi hai, then it’s not my mistake. I feel, ‘Kyun yeh tweets waqera ho rahe hain?’” Her comments caused a storm on social media, with many criticizing her for comparing two unrelated projects and pulling down fellow actors.

Urvashi’s recent song ‘Sorry Bol’ features in Jaat, an action drama directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Singh, and Urvashi Rautela in key roles. The film has received a mixed response but managed to cross ₹50 crore at the global box office within five days of release. The song itself received mixed reviews, with some praising the energy while others found it lacking in originality.

The social media uproar following her deleted post has once again placed Urvashi at the center of online criticism. While fans remain divided on her confidence, her habit of drawing comparisons with fellow actresses continues to draw attention—and not always the kind she might want.

