Urvashi Rautela dismisses reports of being inappropriately touched by Boney Kapoor, asks Twitterati to think twice before tweeting: While calling Boney Kapoor a "true Gentleman,' the Urvashi Rautela said she felt extremely unhappy and miserable because the social sites/media didn't even think twice before putting up things or destroying anyone’s reputation. She further urged social media users to stop trolling as she honestly respects and stands by Boney Kapoor and his dignity.

Urvashi Rautela dismisses reports of being inappropriately touched by Boney Kapoor, asks Twitterati to think twice before tweeting: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor and actor Urvashi Rautela made several headlines on Tuesday after a video of Boney allegedly touching the latter inappropriately started doing the rounds on several social media platforms. While tweeple were soon seen lashing out at Boney for misbehaving with Rautela, the former Miss India was seen dismissing the reports as false. In a Twitter post, the Hate Story 4 actor said that she felt appalled and beyond shocked after she found social media flooded with trolls of her in a video with Boney Kapoor.

While calling Kapoor a “true Gentleman,’ the actor said she felt extremely unhappy and miserable because the social sites/media didn’t even think twice before putting up things or destroying anyone’s reputation.

She further urged social media users to stop trolling as she honestly respects and stands by Boney Kapoor and his dignity. The Twitter post emerged soon after the actor was trolled in a video which was surfaced from a wedding of Jayantilal Gada’s son Aksshay Gada’s wedding reception that took place on March 31.

I felt appalled and beyond shocked this morning when i saw social media flooded with trolls of me in a video with respected @BoneyKapoor Sir.

He is a true Gentleman and it makes me feel extremely unhappy and miserable because the social sites/media don't even think twice before pic.twitter.com/VIzuCeeObV — URVASHI RAUTELA (@UrvashiRautela) April 2, 2019

putting up things or destroying anyone’s reputation. I request all to stop trolling. I honestly respect @BoneyKapoor sir & stand by him and his dignity. #Nototrolls https://t.co/g3zL45dXml — URVASHI RAUTELA (@UrvashiRautela) April 2, 2019

