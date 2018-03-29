Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has approached Mumbai Police after she found that a fake Aadhaar card was used to book a room in her name at a five-star hotel in Bandra. According to reports, the actress was attending an event at the hotel where she was informed about this issue. Police have registered a case under section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Information Technology Act.

As the world is currently coming to terms with the leak of personal information in the whole Cambridge Analytica and facebook debacle, while India is trying to prove that their UIDAI system protects its citizen’s information even though many have broken through that firewall. In another such case, police on Tuesday registered a case of cheating, fraud and misusing the identity details of Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela. Her Aaadhaar details were used to book a hotel room in a star hotel in Bandra (West).

According to the police, Rautela came to know about the fraud when she went to the hotel on Tuesday night for an event. “At 10:30 pm, she was approached by a hotel staff who told her that a room was booked in her name. She told the staff that no such booking was made by her. She then went to check the documents submitted to book the hotel online,” said a source. In the complaint, Rautela said, “I asked my secretary about it and learned that there is no booking being done and someone has misused my Aadhar Card details to book a room in the star hotel.”

Bandra police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code sections for cheating and impersonation and under the IT Act against an unidentified person. “Preliminary probe has revealed that the fraudsters have used her name, address details and her photo of Rautela to book the room online. However, the aadhaar card number does not match. A probe is on to know the motive behind it. “

Rautela was last seen in Hate Story 4 which released a few weeks ago and did relatively well on the box-office, while her future plans are yet unknown, this incident does make us question the safety of our information.

