Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela offers her prayers to Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. She has shared a photograph on Instagram where she can be seen whispering in Lord Nandi's ears. The photo has received 423,889 likes. Check out her photograph.

Ganesh Chaturthi is on and the Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate one of the colourful festivals with a lot of zeal and fervour. Hate Story 3 actor Urvashi Rautela too sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Sharing the same on Instagram, in the caption, Urvashi Rautela mentioned the mantras of Lord Ganesha and gave the importance of the festival.

In the photograph, she can be seen whispering in Lord Nandi’s ears. Urvashi is wearing a green coloured outfit. She looks beautiful as she smiles in the camera.

She is not the only celebrity who have offered the prayers to Lord Ganesha. Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and others have also brought Lord Ganesha at their homes.

Ganpati Bappya Morya! Sad that for the first time in over a decade I’m not there to bring #GanpatiBappa home! But happy that the entire family is celebrating! Kids are so excited! As always, ecofriendly Ganpati,made of pure shadu mathi & non toxic natural paints #GaneshChathurthi pic.twitter.com/4yCF6ZgYEL — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 13, 2018

It is believed that Ganesh Chaturthi which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha removes all the obstacles and brings in the good luck. To celebrate the day, people bring in the handcrafted Ganesha idols in their homes. It’s a 10 days long festival in which devotees offer prayers and sweets to the Lord Ganesha and seek the blessings. On the last day of the festival, the idols are immersed in water on Anant Chaturdashi.

