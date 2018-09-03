Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has again turned our heads. But this time not for her hot or sensuous photoshoot. The reason is different, as she went for a coffee date with Ahaan Pandey. In a recently surfaced video, she was caught by paparazzi when she rushed outside the Starbucks Cafe. Interestingly, in the video, the shutterbugs caught Ahaan Pandey also. Check out the whole details

Hate Story 4 actor Urvashi Rautela who has several times turned our heads with her jaw-dropping sensuous photo shoots has again come into the limelight. However, this time for a different reason. The actor was spotted on a coffee date with Chunkey Pandey’s nephew Ahaan Pandey. A video is surfacing on the internet where she is seen exiting the Starbucks, leaving behind Ahaan at the Café.

Giving an account of the date, an eyewitness, quoted to Spotboye, the two were sitting close to each other and were indulged in a deep conversation at Starbucks, Juhu. Urvashi was seen whispering and Ahaan also leaned forward listening to what she was talking about.

But what caught our more attention was Urvashi while coming out of the Starbucks. In order to avoid the paparazzi’s attention, she rushed outside, leaving behind Ahaan. But somehow, the shutterbugs caught her glimpse and clicked her endlessly. If we go by her expressions, it seemed she was not expecting the media outside the Café.

Talking about her outfit, she wore a blood red coloured tank top with ripped denim. This video has raised our even more eyebrows and left us wondering about their outing.

On the professional front, Urvashi was last seen in Hate Story 4. Directed by Vishal Pandya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the movie also stars Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena. The gross earnings of the movie were estimated at an approx of Rs. 22.98 crore.

In an old interview to a leading daily, quoting the reason to sign the movie, the actor Urvashi Rautela said she really enjoyed the character which depicted about a very strong, confident and fearless woman. At the same time, she is very vulnerable, soft and real. Also, the T series was really like working with family members. She felt like working at home and director Vishal Pandya.

