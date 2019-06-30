Urvashi Rautela photos: Urvashi Rautela recently shared a sensuous post on her Instagram handle in which she is killing it, as soon as the photo was uploaded it fetched over 7 lakh likes, in the photo Urvashi definitely looks smoking hot and she definitely knew how to hook her fans and followers.

Actor Urvashi Rautela again storms the internet in a recent post in which she was looking striking hot in a white backless dress, Urvashi is one of the hottest actresses with a fab body, and she knows how to keep fans swooning over her videos and pictures.

Actor Urvashi recently shared her sensuous photo on her Instagram handle which went viral and fetched over 7 lakh likes. In the photo Urvashi can be seen flaunting her curvaceous body, she dons a white backless dress with someky eyes makeup, a pair of pink flowery danglers, and pink glossy lips and styled her hair in soft curls, undoubtedly she looks very appealing in the photo.

She captioned the photo and wrote w/ the vibes

No doubt the actor knows how to keep her followers glued to her Instagram, On the professional front, Urvashi has many big budget movies in her kitty, she is currently shooting for her film Pagal panti in London paired up with John actor, the film is all set to release by the end of 2019.

Speaking to media Urvashi revealed, she is shooting for Annes Bazmees film named Pagalpanti which is a light-hearted comedy film, talking about being paired up with John Abraham she says she is very lucky and excited to work with John Abraham. Apart from this Anil Kapor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and many others will also play a pivotal role.

