Urvashi Rautela is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses the Bollywood is blessed with. Although, the beauty did not succeed to make it big in films her Instagram posts never lose their charm. The diva barely misses any chances to share her pictures and videos on Instagram and it takes almost no time for her posts to wreak havoc on the Internet. A few minutes ago, the diva posted this a couple of videos on the photo and video sharing platform and it is winning hearts of her followers.

Donning a beige coloured outfit, the diva is looking magnificent as she poses to the camera. The diva has styled her tresses exceptionally and adding to her entire look is the pair of her shimmering danglers. The Hate Story 4 actor looks classy and graceful as she walks towards the camera. The videos have already garnered over thousands of likes whereas the comment section is bombarded with compliments for the diva. Here’s take a look at the post shared by Urvashi via her official Instagram handle:

Well, that is not all! The diva keeps sharing her pictures on her Instagram handle and her fans just love the fact about here. Here we have compiled some of her best pictures that have been doing the rounds social media. Take a look:

