Urvashi Rautela oozes oomph in her bikini avatar: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in her new bikini avatar, recently actresses posted a video in which she looks ravishing as ever!

Actor Urvashi Rautela looks smoking hot in her latest post, and her hotness quotient easily touches all the right strings of you’re hearts. Recently on Instagram Urvashi shared a video in which she can be seen wearing a hot bikini with perfect makeup and let her hair loose with minimal jewellery.

Urvashi truly knows how to keep her fans hook with a massive fan following on Instagram, as the video was posted fans couldn’t stop gushing over it and in the video, Urvashi looked ravishing as ever!

The diva is not just a style icon but also marked her mettle in bollywood with some fabulously good work delivered by her in Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Singh Saab The Great, Hate Story 4, The actress debuted in Singh Sahab The Great as the leading lady, opposite to Sunny Deol.

On the professional front, Urvashi has many big-budget films in her kitty like Pagal Panti and some web series too. Urvashi grabbed the audience’s attention through her Love Dose album in which she was looking ravishing and with that in 2016 she was one of the most googled people. Definitely, the diva has that ‘it’ factor.

With her fine work, she also bagged many awards such as for Kaabil she got the best performance award whereas, for Sanam re she won the most promising bollywood Actor. With this Urvashi also worked in a south film titled Mr Airavata which was helmed by A.P.Arjun.

Apart from off-screen work, Urvashi has her own foundation called as Urvashi Rautela Foundation, through that she held many charitable events and recently she donated 25 lakhs to the Uttrakhand flood victims.

