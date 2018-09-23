Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela on Sunday shared a picture with Pakistani singer Atif Aslam on her official Instagram handle. Her latest picture is clearly justifying her diva tag as she is well-known for her outstanding fashion sense.

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela on Sunday shared a picture with Pakistani singer Atif Aslam on her official Instagram handle. Rautela’s post seems like it was a dream moment for the Sanam Re actor as she wrote: Thank you @atifaslam. Thank you #Thailand u were such a dream #soldoutshow❌❌❌❌ #pehlinazar. Both apparently took this picture after their stage performance in Thailand. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a glittering dress which is now doing rounds on the internet. Her latest picture is clearly justifying her diva tag as she is well-known for her outstanding fashion sense.

Urvashi Rautela was recently in news for copying model Gigi Hadid on Instagram and the Bollywood diva was recently spotted with some Hollywood celebrities at a party.

The actor has more than 10 million followers on popular social media platform Instagram. She made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab The Great which was released in 2013.

