Known for her role in Hate Story 4, actor Urvashi Rautela is the most followed celebrity on Instagram. Urvashi Rautela has also made sure to share her updates on social media. This time, she shared a photograph from her recent photoshoot. In the photograph, she looks beautiful in a tight-fitted printed dress. Soon after her photograph, the comments section was bombarded with the compliments and praises.

She preferred to keep her long tresses open. With dewy make-up and minimal accessories, Urvashi looks beautiful as she poses for the cameras. This is not the only photograph that she has shared on her Instagram. Till now these photographs have received 344,007 likes and 582,930 likes respectively.

She is quite active on social media. This is not the first time that she has shared her photograph on Instagram. Check out her photographs on Instagram.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela has worked in Hate Story 4, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Airavata, Bhaag Johnny nad Sigh Saab The Great.

Born in Kotdwar, a small town in the Pauri Garhwal district of the Indian state, Uttarakhand, currently Urvashi Rautela is an established Bollywood actor, model and beauty pageant enthusiast. She has won several crowns and accolades for herself including participating in the 2015 Miss Universe contest.

