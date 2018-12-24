Urvashi Rautela Maxim photoshoot: Urvashi Rautela never misses a chance of making headlines and gaining attention on social media. This time too, the sensation killed Internet by her sizzling looks of a photoshoot. The diva has about 12.2 million followers on Instagram and continues to be her fans favourite with her daily updates.

Urvashi Rautela hot photos: Urvashi Rautela masters the talent of gaining attention and never misses a chance of surprising her fans with her hot and sexy photos. This time too, the actor has created a fire on the Internet with her hot Maxim photoshoot. Her bold photos, stylish outfits, hot dance moves makes her the most trendy actor of the industry. The Internet sensation is her fans favourite with about 12.2 million followers on Instagram.

Her toned legs, perfect expressions and slight makeup have created a buzz on Instagram with the sizzling photos of a shoot. Her white shots with a transparent knitted mesh are looking alluring on the diva and has complimented her outfit well with a messy bun. Moreover, her no makeup look is like an icing on the cake. The diva stunned everyone by making an outstanding entry in her debut movie–Singh Saab the Great and later appeared in Sanam Re and Great Grand Masti in the year 2016. Later, she created a stupendous place in the hearts of her fans with her hot performance in the movie–Hate Story 4 with the co-stars –Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena in lead roles, however, the movie could not do wonders but the actor’s role was commendable.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More