Wednesday, March 5, 2025
  Urvashi Rautela's Outfit At Paris Event Goes Viral, Netizens Compare Her To Uorfi Javed

Urvashi Rautela’s Outfit At Paris Event Goes Viral, Netizens Compare Her To Uorfi Javed

Urvashi Rautela never fails to make headlines, whether it is with her unique dressing style or her controversial interviews. This time, the actress's outfit from the Paris event has been doing rounds on the internet.

Urvashi Rautela never fails to make headlines, whether it is with her unique dressing style or her controversial interviews. This time, the actress’s outfit from the Paris event has been doing rounds on the internet.

Urvashi stepped out at a Paris event in an outfit so unique that netizens stopped putting out their opinions. The Daku Maharaj actress’s outfit featured an unexpected mix of colours and patterns.

Urvashi’s Outfit Goes Viral

Urvashi took to her Instagram to share a video of herself, where she was seen walking the red carpet at an event in Paris. The actress was wearing a black gown adorned with a few yellow 3D flowers. Rautela also put golden earrings and a crown on her head. The actress went for a high ponytail as a hairstyle and a bold eye look.

Sharing the video, she wrote in French, “Paris, always a good idea.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA (@urvashirautela)

‘Is It An Optical Illusion?’ Netizens React

The video has garnered around 626K views and 20.5K likes since it was shared. Apart from likes and views, the video also gained mixed reactions from the viewers. A user came up saying, “Is it fashion or is it an optical illusion? My brain is buffering!”. Another user came up saying, “First Bollywood actress whose dress looks like a garden.” A third user wrote, “First Asian to look like a junglee.” Another user wrote, “This looks weird, not nice.”

ALSO READ:Ameesha Patel Reveals Sanjay Dutt Is ‘Possessive’ For Her, Here’s Why

