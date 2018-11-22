Urvashi Rautela photos: Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela looks stunning in her latest Instagram photo. She shared the photographs on her Instagram where she can be seen posing for the cameras. Urvashi Rautela has become an internet sensation with a huge fan following of 11.1 million on Instagram.

Urvashi Rautela photos: Bollywood actor and Miss Diva 2015 Urvashi Rautela’s latest Instagram photo has set the internet on fire. The Great Grand Masti fame actor was looking super stylish in her latest post. In the picture, she was wearing a black and white color upper with shiny black jeggings. Her black color round sunglasses, golden hair and long nails painted with blue will make you go ooh la la! The diva added the spice with her grace and stylish pose with a hand on head in front of a car. Urvashi Rautela has a huge fan following of 11.1 million fans and her posts are liked by thousands. Soon after her photograph went viral, the comments section was bombarded with the compliments and praises.

Urvashi Rautela’s performance in her last release Hate Story 4 was praised by everyone as she showcased her ultra bold side. Before stepping into the Bollywood industry, Rautela was crowned Miss Diva- 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant. She made her acting career debut with Sunny Deol-starrer film Singh Sahab The Great in 2013.

