Urvashi Rautela photos: Hate story 4 actor, Urvashi Rautela took to her official Instagram handle, to share her latest hot photos. In the pictures, the diva is looking stunning, wearing a pink off-shoulder dress. Her subtle makeup with nude lipstick is adding more to her beauty and style. The diva is known for giving major fashion goals to her fans.

Her subtle makeup with soft curls is making her look like a Barbie doll

Urvashi Rautela photos: Miss Diva 2015, Urvashi Rautela has again created a buzz on social media by uploading her stunning photos. In the pictures, the hottie is looking adorable, wearing a pink off-shoulder dress. Her subtle makeup with soft curls is making her look like a Barbie doll. In a few hours of the upload, the photo garnered over 33 k likes which proves that the diva continues to be her fan’s favourite. This is not the first time when the hottie has shared her alluring pictures, her timeline is flooded with such attractive photos.

Before commencing her career in Bollywood, the diva was crowned as Miss Diva in 2015 and represented her country–India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant. The hottie made her Bollywood debut with Anil Sharma’s action thriller movie –Singh Sahab The Great, opposite Sunny Deol in the year 2013. The actor gained popularity and stardom with her super hit performance in her latest project – Hate Story 4 for raising out her bold avatar. With a massive fan following of 11.3 million, the internet sensation continues to win the heart of her fans by her daily uploads on social media. Some of her successful projects are – Kaabil, Great Grand Masti and Sanam Re. She has also featured in web series – Sex Chat with Pappu & Papa.

