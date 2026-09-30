Urvashi Rautela Seeks Rs 7,000 Crore Over AI Dispute, Sheeraz Hasan Responds: ‘Educate Yourself’

Urvashi Rautela’s latest clash is not with a fellow actor or filmmaker, but with an artificial intelligence company. The actress’ team has announced that it is pursuing legal remedies against Los Angeles-based Bollywood.AI and Hollywood.AI founder Sheeraz Hasan, alleging that her name, photographs and videos were used without permission.

The team said damages are currently being assessed at Rs 7,000 crore, while also demanding that the company stop using Rautela’s name for business purposes without authorisation.

Urvashi Rautela’s Team Alleges Unauthorised Use Of Her Identity

In a statement shared on Instagram, Rautela’s team alleged that the company’s business had generated substantial value through the use of her identity and content without permission. “Build your AI (artificial intelligence) company. Build your brand. But keep Urvashi’s name out of your fucking business unless you have permission,” the statement said.

The Rs 7,000 crore figure has been described by the team as damages currently being assessed. There is no publicly available finding establishing that the company generated the alleged amount specifically through Rautela’s identity.

Sheeraz Hasan Hits Back At The Actress

Hasan, who describes himself as the founder and CEO of Bollywood.AI and Hollywood.AI, responded on social media following the controversy. “Urvashi, we didn’t put those words in your mouth. I highly recommend you educate yourself about artificial intelligence and the future of Bollywood’s entertainment business before giving an answer,” he wrote.

Hasan also argued that AI could increasingly be used to create films, vertical dramas and digital characters capable of speaking multiple languages and operating around the clock. He suggested that the entertainment industry will have to adapt to the technology rather than ignore it.

How The Urvashi Rautela AI Row Started

The dispute follows a viral interview in which Rautela was asked about the impact of artificial intelligence on Bollywood. She said AI was affecting the Hindi film industry, while also stressing her affection for Bollywood. The exchange has since become part of a much larger debate around celebrity identity, digital likeness and the commercial use of AI. Bollywood.AI and Hollywood.AI themselves promote AI-powered entertainment and digital stars as part of what they describe as the next phase of the industry.

The controversy also comes as Indian celebrities increasingly raise concerns about the unauthorised use of their names, voices and images through AI and other digital technologies. Courts in India have previously granted protection to celebrity personality rights in cases involving unauthorised commercial exploitation.