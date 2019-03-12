Urvashi Rautela Nagin dance video: One of the sexiest Bollywood actresses, Hate Story 4 actress Urvashi Rautela's latest sexy dance video in which she is seen flaunting her sexy curves has taken over the Internet! Watch Urvashi Rautela latest Nagin dance video shared by her on Instagram.

Urvashi Rautela Nagin dance video: One of the boldest actresses in the Indian film industry, Urvashi Rautela, is not only a very talented actress but also a phenomenal dancer who keeps sharing her sexy dance videos on social media platforms such as Instagram. The Hate Story 4 actress on Tuesday evening shared another sizzling video in which she is seen flaunting her sexy curves and sizzling dance moves.

Dressed in a sexy green top with green lowers, Urvashi Rautela looks seductive as she shows off her snake dance moves. Her hot dance moves and sexy body is to die for! Urvashi Rautela, who was crowned Miss Diva in 2015, made her debut in the Indian film industry in 2013 with Sunny Deol-starrer Singh Saab the Great. She later featured in films like Kunal Khemu starrer Bhaag Johnny, Pulkit Samrat-starrer Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, among a few others. Urvashi Rautela was last seen in erotic-thriller Hate Story 4 which however tanked at the box office.

Urvashi Rautela will be next seen in Pagalpanti which is slated to hit the silver screen next year. She is an amazing dancer and has featured in music videos like LoveDose, Gal Ban Gayi, Laal Dupatta, among a few others.

