Urvashi Rautela hot photos: The gorgeous diva Urvashi Rautela took to her official Instagram handle to share her uber-hot sultry video on Instagram. Wishing her huge fan following with a sexy video, Urvashi Rautela wished Happy New Year 2019 to her fanbase in a sexy hot red shimmery dress.

Urvashi Rautela hot photos: The gorgeous Bollywood beauty, Urvashi Rautela never disappoints her 12.4 million followers on Instagram when it comes to sensuous videos and sexy photos. In a shimmery backless hot red gown, Urvashi Rautela simply took our breath away as she flaunted her sultry curves in the latest Instagram post. Her Happy New Year 2019 video on photo-sharing app, garnered over 250k likes on social media within hours of its uploads. Urvashi Rautela’s New Year 2019 surprise for her fans was a perfect treat.

Well, from her bold pictures to the latest video, Urvashi Rautela is a perfect example of a style icon. Miss Diva who made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab The Great, came to limelight after she featured in Yo Yo Honey Singh’s chartbuster song Love Dose. She later set the YouTube on fire with her sexy dance moves in Laal Dupatta and Gal Ban Gayi. If you missed her latest Instagram video, here’s the sneak peek to her uber-hot clip that was posted today i.e. January 1, 2019.

This is not the first time that the stunning lady has posted her sizzling video. The beautiful diva of B-Town took to her official photo-sharing account to share her Salsa dance video which was shot in Dubai. Take a look at the video:

